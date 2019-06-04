 Letter: City should stop projects communities don’t want
Letter: City should stop projects communities don't want

So now there is a proposal to build a playground in Ala Moana Regional Park, as if the park isn’t crowded enough already. The powers that be need to leave Ala Moana park alone. Read more

