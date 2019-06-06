 Letter: Hirono’s query ignores moral aspect of abortion
  • Thursday, June 6, 2019
Letters

Letter: Hirono’s query ignores moral aspect of abortion

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono strikes again with her patented nonsense (“Mazie Hirono draws fire for abortion talk with eighth graders,” Star-Advertiser, May 24). Her “questions” to eighth grade students are a model of disinformation and misdirection. Read more

