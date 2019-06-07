OCCC inmate captured after running from dorm

An Oahu Community Correctional Center inmate was re-captured after a fleeting bid for freedom today.

Williamson Surin, 34, ran from the facility’s Annex 1 dorms around 2 p.m. but was caught nearby off Kamehameha Highway fronting the Marukai Market parking lot. The state Department of Public Safety said that OCCC staff kept Surin in view throughout the escape attempt.

Surin is serving time for convictions on unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and third-degree assault. He now faces an additional escape charge.