USS Hawaii returns to Pearl Harbor after successful deployment

The USS Hawaii, a Virginia-class fast attack submarine, returned home to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Thursday after completing its latest deployment.

A crew of outrigger canoes escorted the submarine through Pearl Harbor’s historic waters, and a crowd of well-wishers and families welcomed the sailors home at the piers after a successful deployment.

“Every member of the crew prepared for, sustained and successfully executed all phases of this deployment,” said Cmdr. Sterling S. Jordan, commanding officer of Hawaii, in a news release. “From our initial training to the final transit home, we overcame challenges together.”

Jordan said he was proud of the crew, 65% of which were completing their first deployment.

“As commanding officer it is has been my privilege to lead such a fine group of professional young men who selflessly carry out our nation’s most important tasking and I could not be more proud of their accomplishments,” said Jordan.

During the deployment, four babies were born and 13 sailors and two officers earned their submarine warfare qualification.

The USS Hawaii traveled over 40,000 nautical miles, conducting operations vital to national security, and engaged in a number of international cooperation activities including an exercise with the French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle.

“The success and fate of the Hawaii depends on every member of this team,” said Jordan. “We can all take solace in what we have contributed to the larger mission of peace through demonstrated and overt operational proficiency.”

At 377-feet long, the USS Hawaii is slightly longer than a football field and is able to dive to depths greater than 800 feet and operate at speeds of more than 25 knots while submerged.