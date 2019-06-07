 Letter: U.S. carbon tax would reduce greenhouse gas
  • Friday, June 7, 2019
Letters

Letter: U.S. carbon tax would reduce greenhouse gas

Almost every day I read about how Hawaii is firmly on the pathway to addressing the climate crisis. Now we need a national climate policy that supports these efforts. Read more

