Hawaii island rescuers retrieve woman who fell into Rainbow Falls

Hawaii island rescuers Friday afternoon rescued a woman in her 20s who fell into the Rainbow Falls pond in Hilo.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, the Hawaii County Fire Department responded with seven units and 13 personnel.

An HFD helicopter dropped off a rescue specialist who swam toward the woman to conduct a patient assessment, according to a news release.

Rescuers found the female sitting outside the water, along the northern bank of the pond.

A second rescue specialist was flown to assist the patient on a long line with a litter. The first rescue specialist and woman were airlifted safely to a landing zone. The second rescue specialist was then transported out of the river bank with a rescue net.

The woman was treated in the ambulance on the scene and transported to Hilo Medical Center.