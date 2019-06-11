Letter: Thank the doctors who chose Hawaii

Your editorial (“Hawaii needs homegrown MDs,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, June 3) recognizes the determined efforts being made by the John A. Burns School of Medicine to train highly qualified physicians who will remain in Hawaii to serve our community for the generations to come. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.