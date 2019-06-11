 Letter: Thank the doctors who chose Hawaii
  Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Letter: Thank the doctors who chose Hawaii

Your editorial (“Hawaii needs homegrown MDs,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, June 3) recognizes the determined efforts being made by the John A. Burns School of Medicine to train highly qualified physicians who will remain in Hawaii to serve our community for the generations to come. Read more

