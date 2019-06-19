 Letter: Home turned into hotel by rental scofflaws
Letters

Letter: Home turned into hotel by rental scofflaws

Once again, Lee Cataluna is right on the money, pointing out another repercussion of the illegal short-term vacation rentals — those of us owner/occupiers in residential condo and apartment buildings in Waikiki (“Trash in the hall, no one to call; condo folks chafe at vacation rentals,” Star-Advertiser, June 14). Read more

