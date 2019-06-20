2 teenage girls critically injured in Maui crash

Two teenage girls were critically injured early this morning after the pickup truck they were riding in crashed into a tree in Kahului, Maui Police Department said in a news release.

Police said an 18-year-old Kahului woman was driving a 2003 Toyota Tacoma heading southeast on Maui Lani Parkway two-tenths of a mile southeast of Kuikahi Drive, when she lost control and collided into a tree in the grassy median.

Two girls, ages 14 and 16, who were seated in the rear of the cab, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A third occupant, a 15-year-old girl, who was seated in the front passenger seat was not injured.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of first-degree negligent injury and driving without a valid license.

She was released pending further investigation.

Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed speed was a factor in the crash.

Both driver and front-seat passenger were wearing seatbelts. One rear-seat passenger was wearing her seatbelt, but it was undetermined whether the other had been.

The case will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review once the investigation is completed.

Police closed the roadway for four hours while they conducted an investigation.