Teens critically hurt after pickup truck hits tree on Maui; driver arrested

Two teenagers are in critical condition after a pickup truck they were riding in slammed into a tree in Kahului early today.

Maui police said a 2003 Toyota pickup truck operated by an 18-year-old Kahului woman was traveling southeast on Maui Lani Parkway at about 2:05 a.m. when she lost control and struck a tree in a grass median near Kuikahi Drive.

Three teens, ages 14, 15, and 16, were passengers in the truck. Police said the 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl were both seated in the rear of the cab at the time of the crash.

Both were taken in critical condition to a hospital. The 15-year-old girl who was in the front passenger seat did not sustain any injuries.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

The driver, front seat passenger and one of the rear seat passengers were wearing seatbelts. It is unclear whether the other rear seat passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of first-degree negligent injury and driving without a license. She was subsequently released pending further investigation.