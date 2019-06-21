Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Ocean Voyages Institute, a nonprofit based in Sausalito, Calif., retrieved 40 tons of derelict fishing nets, ropes, plastics and other debris from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. A photo caption on Page B1 Thursday misidentified the organization.