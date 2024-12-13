Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Dec. 13: Corrections

By Star-Advertiser staff

>> Ben Sadoski, with UNITE HERE Local 5, said it’s important that owners of empty homes “are not given incentive to convert them into B&Bs or vacation rentals.” A Page A1 story Thursday misquoted him as saying owners of empty homes should not be given incentives to convert them into rentals.

>> Michael Bruno is provost of the University of Hawaii at Manoa. A Page A1 story Monday said he was chancellor of UH Manoa.

