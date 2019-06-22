Outraged Christians petition Netflix to cancel Amazon Prime series ‘Good Omens’





When it comes to spearheading a petition drive, the devil is in the details.

Look no further than the Christian group Return to Order which managed to amass more than 20,000 petitioners demanding Netflix give the boot to the supernaturally religious series “Good Omens.” Unfortunately, the organization was divinely unaware that the show plays on Amazon Prime.

“This type of video makes light of Truth, Error, Good and Evil, and destroys the barriers of horror that society still has for the devil,” states the group calling for its cancellation. It also blasted “Good Omens” as “another step to make Satanism appear normal, light and acceptable.”

The six-episode series about an impending Armageddon stars Michael Sheen as angel Aziraphale who teams up with earthly demon Crowley — portrayed by David Tennant — to prevent the arrival of the Antichrist.

Neil Gaiman, the show’s creator and co-author of the 1990 fantasy novel for which the series is based, couldn’t help but tweak Return to Order for its biblical boner on social media.

“I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get (‘Good Omens’) cancelled. Says it all really,” Gaiman tweeted on Wednesday. He later added, “This is so beautiful … Promise me you won’t tell them?”

Return to Order apparently realized its gaffe too late. As of Thursday, the petition link was blank.

The group also blasted the series for “(mocking) God’s wisdom,” allowing God’s voice to be that of a woman (two-time Academy Award winner Frances McDormand) and portraying the Antichrist (Sam Taylor Buck) as a “normal kid.”

In 2018, Return to Order protested Walmart for selling a “blasphemous ice cream chain called Sweet Jesus,” according to The Guardian.

The homepage of Return to Order’s website includes the articles: “It Is Dangerous to Trade with Chinese God-Haters,” “We Must Resist the Temptation to Secession” and “Fighting Satan on the Last Frontier.”