Hawaii island police arrest suspect in attempted murder investigation

Hawaii island police have found and arrested a suspect wanted for questioning in an attempted murder investigation.

Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Jerome Kahoalii-Heath, 21, of Kailua-Kona. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police had previously asked the public for help in finding Kahoalii-Heath, who is wanted for questioning in a June 21 shooting incident.

South Kohala Patrol officers responding to a 911 call on Mana Road early that morning found a 34-year-old woman with wounds to her upper body consistent with those caused by shotgun pellets. The victim was treated for her injuries.