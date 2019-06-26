Skateboarder critically injured after struck by vehicle in Keaau

A skateboarder was critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Keaau Tuesday night.
Firefighters responded to the collision on Highway 11 near the 10-mile marker at about 7:18 p.m. The skateboarder described as a male was taken to Hilo Medical Center in critical condition. His age is unknown at this time.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
