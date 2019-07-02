Letter: Too many misguided by herbicide hype

I congratulate Joni Kamiya for speaking out about the anti-herbicide campaigns and legislation banning herbicides near or on school campuses (“DOE chief misguided about carcinogens,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 28). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.