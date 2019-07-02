 State again seeks to subpoena Airbnb records
Hawaii News

State again seeks to subpoena Airbnb records

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

The state Department of Taxation is again asking a judge for permission to force vacation rental giant Airbnb Inc. to turn over the booking records of operators in Hawaii who advertise with them. Read more

