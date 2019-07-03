 Letter: Kealohas’ behavior a shocking betrayal
Letter: Kealohas’ behavior a shocking betrayal

Hawaii residents like myself felt betrayed and shocked that one individual with such high status in law enforcement could bring devastating disaster to so many lives (“Kealohas guilty,” Star-Advertiser, June 28). Read more

