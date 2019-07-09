Police release photo of man suspected of vandalism at cemetery

Honolulu Police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of vandalism at the Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Cemetery near the scene of the desecration of 27 gravestones early Wednesday morning.
Police said a witness snapped a photo of a man tipping over a headstone at the Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Cemetery at 4:40 p.m. Monday, June 24.
The cemetery is near the Kawaiahao Church cemetery, where 27 gravestones were found overturned Wednesday.
The man is described as in his 20s to 30s, with a slim build, wearing a black baseball cap, black T-shirt, black shorts and a bright, fluorescent orange backpack.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or go to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.
