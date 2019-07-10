 Letter: Tax agencies complicit in vacation rentals?
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Tax agencies complicit in vacation rentals?

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Apparently, Doug Tonokawa assumes that those who host vacation rentals don’t pay their transient accommodations and general excise taxes (“Let Airbnb submit tax forms to state,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 6). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Longer walk signals or crack down on drivers

Scroll Up