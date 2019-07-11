Kuihelani Highway closed as Maui firefighters battle large brushfire

Kuihelani Highway in Kahului remains closed in both directions, from Honoapiilani to Maui Lani Parkway, as firefighters battle a large brushfire.

The blaze was intially reported at 10:42 a.m. today south of the intersection of Kuihelani Highway and Waiko Road, according to the Maui Fire Department. The fire on the Maalaea side of Waiko Road then jumped Kuihelani Highway. Winds blowing at an estimated 15 to 20 miles per hour, with higher gusts, were fanning the flames.

The fire is currently moving south across fallow fields, with no structures immediately threatened, Maui officials said.

The Fire Department’s Air One and Air Two helicopters made water air drops. Three engines, three tankers and two battalion chiefs are currently on scene. The department also received assistance with bulldozers from West Maui Land Co., Goodfellow Bros. and the County of Maui Department of Public Works.

Motorists heading from West to Central Maui and Kahului Airport, meanwhile, need to detour to North Kihei Road and Maui Veterans Highway until Kuihelani Highway reopens.