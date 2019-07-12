Letter: Trump should heed UN human rights declaration

On Dec. 10, 1948, the General Assembly of the United Nations, led by the United States, proclaimed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights “as a common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations.” I sent a copy of that document to President Donald Trump with this note: Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.