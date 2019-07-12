 Letter: Trump should heed UN human rights declaration
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Trump should heed UN human rights declaration

  • Today
  • Updated 6:48 p.m.

On Dec. 10, 1948, the General Assembly of the United Nations, led by the United States, proclaimed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights “as a common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations.” I sent a copy of that document to President Donald Trump with this note: Read more

Previous Story
Will ‘the REIT way’ survive?

Scroll Up