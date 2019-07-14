Maui firefighters remain alert for flare-ups

The Maui Fire Department says crews and tankers patrolled the perimeters of two wildfires, putting out flare-ups throughout the day.

Fire officials say the 9,000-acre wildfire in Central Maui remained 80 percent contained and the 200-acre fire near the new Safeway and Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in Kahului remained 90 percent contained.

All roads remained open and there were no new evacuations.

Mayor Michael Victorino, however, is asking residents and visitors to exercise caution.

“Stay vigilant. Stay safe,” he said, “Stay out of harm’s way.”

The wildfires kicked up clouds of dirt and ash from Upcountry Maui to Kaupo and South Maui, which could hamper visibility and affect people with respiratory conditions.

Victorino is also asking people to call 911 to report flare-ups.