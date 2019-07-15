Letter: Hirono would encourage dangerous migration

U.S. Sen Mazie Hirono choked up and shed a tear over a toddler and her father who died trying to cross the border illegally because he was tired of waiting to be processed on the Mexico side, admonishing that anybody who does not feel the same “is dead or dying in [our] hearts,” and serves as an indication of “the heart of America” (“Hirono grows emotional over kids at the border,” Star-Advertiser, July 12). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.