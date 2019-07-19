 Letter: Halt ICE raids, inhumane treatment of refugees
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Halt ICE raids, inhumane treatment of refugees

  • Today
  • Updated 7:35 p.m.

I am outraged by the Donald Trump-spawned spectacle of the intensified ICE raids and by the inhumane abuse and illegal treatment of refugees and their children on the southern border. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: To defend spirit of isles, build TMT elsewhere

Scroll Up