University of Hawaii coach Rolovich brings psychic for Mountain West poll prediction

HENDERSON, NEV. >> Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich had a counter prediction to the media poll that picked the Rainbow Warriors to finish fourth in the Mountain West’s six-team West Division.

Rolovich brought Samina, a Las Vegas-based psychic, to foretell the Warriors’ football future.

“I trust her more than you,” Rolovich told a reporter.

Rolovich pulled the “nine of summer,” a card that is believed to grant wishes. “I wish we win the Mountain West,” Rolovich said.

It was the latest special guest Rolovich invited to the annual meet-the-media event. He previously invited Elvis Presley and Britney Spears impersonators.

Despite returning 18 players with starting experience, the Warriors were picked fourth behind Fresno State, San Diego State and Nevada in polling of media covering the conference.

Last season, the Warriors were predicted to finish fifth. They ended up third.

Slotback Cedric Byrd was the only Rainbow Warrior named to the league’s preseason team.

West Division

1. Fresno State (17 first-place votes) 122 points

2. San Diego State (3) 106

3. Nevada 74

4. Hawaii (1) 67

5. UNLV 51

6. San Jose State

Mountain Division

1. Boise State (15) 120

2. Utah State (6) 108

3. Air Force 73

4. Wyoming 66

5. Colorado State 52

6. New Mexico 22