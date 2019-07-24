Letter: Possibility of violence remains

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim may well praise the protesters against the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea for their nonviolence (“Thirty Meter Telescope opponents gather support for resistance,” Star-Advertiser, July 21). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.