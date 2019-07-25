 Letter: State has no business promoting religion
Editorial | Letters

Letter: State has no business promoting religion

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It is a remarkable statement as to the quality of education in this country that sitting members of Congress and the state government are in favor of the Native Hawaiian splinter group’s position on Mauna Kea. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Haiku Stairs can offer magnificent views

Scroll Up