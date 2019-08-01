Strong earthquake strikes off coast of Chile; no tsunami threat to Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Chile this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The preliminary magnitude 6.8 quake struck at 8:28 a.m. Hawaii time, 59 miles northeast of San Antonio, Valparaiso, Chile, at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

No serious injuries were immediately reported. The Associated Press reported that it was felt throughout the central part of the South American nation.