Police arrest suspect in rash of Aiea robberies

Honolulu police arrested a male suspect in connection with a string of robberies in Aiea late Thursday and early today.
Police said four robberies occurred within a six-hour period involving a perpetrator who covered his face with a blue bandana.
The first robbery occurred at 8:25 p.m. at Non Stop Liquor on Kamehameha Highway. Police said the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from the store owner.
He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash taken from the establishment. No injuries were reported.
A short time later, police said a male suspect entered a 7-Eleven store on Kamehameha Highway at 9:10 p.m. where he brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee. He fled with an unknown amount of cash.
At about 9:30 p.m., a suspect entered 7-Eleven on Aiea Heights Drive where he allegedly demanded money and fled on foot.
Police said it is unclear whether he took anything from the establishment.
Officers arrested a suspect early today who police believe may be the same culprit involved in the three robberies Thursday night.
Police said the suspect entered 7-Eleven on Kaonohi Street at 1:50 a.m. today and demanded money from the cashier.
The bandit fled with an unknown amount of cash but was located a short distance away. Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
