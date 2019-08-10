Rip current nearly claims swimmer off Kealia Beach

KEALIA >> County lifeguards resuscitated a 21-year-old man who was pulled unconscious from the waters off Kealia Beach Thursday.

The man was swimming with two others near the south end of the beach when they got caught in a rip current at about 2:15 p.m., according to the Kauai Fire Department. A roving lifeguard on an ATV and a nearby off-duty lifeguard quickly responded and helped the men to shore.

The lifeguards began CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on the unresponsive swimmer until firefighters and AMR medics arrived to take over. The man was revived and taken to Wilcox Medical for further treatment.

Lifeguards had warned the men of the dangerous rip currents near the south end of the beach before they entered the water, KFD said.