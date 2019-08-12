 Firefighter was dad to 3 of 5 kids killed in Pennsylvania day care blaze
Top News

Firefighter was dad to 3 of 5 kids killed in Pennsylvania day care blaze

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 5:15 a.m.

  • GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Erie Bureau of Fire Inspector Mark Polanski helps investigated a fatal fire at 1248 West 11th St. in Erie, Pa, on Sunday. Authorities said an early morning fire in northwestern Pennsylvania claimed the lives of five children and sent another person to the hospital.

ERIE, Pa. >> Officials say a volunteer firefighter was the father of three of five children who died in a blaze at an all-night child care center in Pennsylvania.

Lawrence Park Township Volunteer Fire Chief Joe Crotty says Luther Jones’ two daughters and a son were killed in the fire.

The children haven’t been formally identified, but the Erie Fire Department says the dead range in age from 8 months to 7 years. The owner was hospitalized after the fire Sunday.

Crotty says at the time of the blaze Jones had responded to another call for what turned out to be a malfunctioning alarm.

Erie fire officials say the children were staying overnight at a house that had been turned into a day care center.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Earthquake off coast of Hilo does not pose tsunami threat
Looking Back

Scroll Up