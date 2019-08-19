Letter: Careful compromise would serve both sides

As an avid reader of the “Views & Voices” pages, I have followed the pros and cons of the Thirty Meter Telescope as expressed by others. The most significant words I saw were by a letter writer regarding the documented history of the mountain. The second was by Ronald Parslow about honoring those who came to Hawaii by the stars (“No better way to honor ancient Hawaiians,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 8). Let the TMT honor those early Hawaiian navigators. Read more
