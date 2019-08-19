 Letter: Governor disrespects the people of Hawaii
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Governor disrespects the people of Hawaii

  • Today
  • Updated 12:02 p.m.

As we pass a month since the blocking of access to Mauna Kea, it’s important that we reflect and take a look at what’s really going on here: blatant disrespect by our very own governor. He didn’t miss a beat when he attempted to make Hawaii a sanctuary state to take in displaced refugees. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Bulky items issues not addressed

Scroll Up