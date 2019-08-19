Letter: Governor disrespects the people of Hawaii

As we pass a month since the blocking of access to Mauna Kea, it’s important that we reflect and take a look at what’s really going on here: blatant disrespect by our very own governor. He didn’t miss a beat when he attempted to make Hawaii a sanctuary state to take in displaced refugees. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.