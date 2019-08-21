Letter: ‘Public charge’ rule punitive, mean-spirited

President Donald Trump has added more restrictive regulations to his hard-line immigration agenda, which make it much harder for poor legal immigrants to qualify for green cards (“Trump policy favors wealthier immigrants for green card,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 13). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.