Man arrested in Kalihi freeway stabbing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police arrested a 37-year-old man, who allegedly assaulted on Sunday night a 24-year-old man with a switchblade knife.
The assault occurred on the freeway at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday in Kalihi.
Emergency Medical Services said personnel responded to a stabbing case at the H-1 westbound lanes at the Palama off-ramp involving two victims.
They treated a 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. The two were then transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
Police found and identified the alleged assailant and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree assault and possession and/or use of a switchblade knife.
