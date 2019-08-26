Video shows suspect lifting parking gate arm in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Honolulu police are looking for a suspect who helped a van driver leave a parking garage in Waikiki without paying by lifting the parking gate arm.
At about 10:55 p.m. Aug. 7, the man raised the gate arm at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Alii Tower and allowed a van to pass through. The man fled in an unknown direction.
A video of the incident showed the suspect wearing dark shorts and shirt and along with a side bag.
He is wanted for investigation of criminal property damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit a web tip online.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.