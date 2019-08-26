Video shows suspect lifting parking gate arm in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Honolulu police are looking for a suspect who helped a van driver leave a parking garage in Waikiki without paying by lifting the parking gate arm.

At about 10:55 p.m. Aug. 7, the man raised the gate arm at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Alii Tower and allowed a van to pass through. The man fled in an unknown direction.

A video of the incident showed the suspect wearing dark shorts and shirt and along with a side bag.

He is wanted for investigation of criminal property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit a web tip online.