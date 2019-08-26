 Letter: Avoid stereotypical thinking about age | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Avoid stereotypical thinking about age

  • Today

Thank you for publishing the article on ageism by Paula Span of The New York Times (“Ageism: Understanding the effects on seniors,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 20). As a senior, the stereotypes of ageism I feel around me are many. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Lee Cataluna, Mazie Hirono need civics lesson

Scroll Up