 Letter: No lawyers needed to answer truthfully on rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: No lawyers needed to answer truthfully on rail

  • Today
  • Updated 6:56 p.m.

The City Council is correct on voting “no” to spend $300,000 for private attorneys to represent Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation officials after federal investigators issued subpoenas. Read more

Letter: Trump’s insults exceed those of commentators

