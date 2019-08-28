Letter: No lawyers needed to answer truthfully on rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

The City Council is correct on voting “no” to spend $300,000 for private attorneys to represent Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation officials after federal investigators issued subpoenas. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.