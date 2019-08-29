Kapolei warehouse fire was intentionally set, investigators say

Honolulu firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in Kapolei Wednesday night that investigators determined to be intentionally set, a spokesman said.

Six units with more than 20 firefighters responded to the blaze at 91-291 Kalaeloa Boulevard just before 8:25 p.m. When they arrived, they saw light smoke emerging from the open roll-up door of unit 11, according to Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant.

Flames activated the building’s sprinkler system and stopped the fire from spreading. Firefighters brought the fire under control at 8:34 p.m. and extinguished at 8:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. The case has been handed over to police.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.