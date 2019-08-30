Man, 38, in critical condition after pedestrian accident near airport

A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a pedestrian accident this morning in the airport area.
The accident occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. Nimitz Highway and Ohohia Street, according to Emergency Medical Services.
Paramedics responding to the scene found the man in critical condition after he had been struck by a sedan. The treated and transported him to the trauma hospital. The driver refused treatment.
