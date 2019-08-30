Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>>The wife and sister-in-law of Brian Ahakuelo, IBEW Local 1260 ex-business manager and financial secretary, are former employees of the union, which represents about 3,000 electrical workers in Hawaii and Guam. A story on Page B2 Thursday contained inaccurate information.

>> KITV’s Brenton Awa and Moanike‘ala Nabarro co-anchor the station’s 5 p.m. newscast. Information in Thursday’s Kokua Line on Page B2 was inaccurate.