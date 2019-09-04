Halona Blowhole parking lot to close 2 days mid-September

The parking lot at the Halona Blowhole is scheduled to close for two days in mid-September for a parking stall restriping project, according to city parks officials.

The lot will be closed Sept. 18 through Sept. 19, including overnight, to allow for cleaning of the parking lot. The restriping is scheduled for Thursday, weather permitting. The parking lot will reopen to the public once the project is finished.

The parking lot is south of Sandy Beach Park, and on the makai side of Kalanianaole Highway.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of the public while this project is completed,” said the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation in a news release.