Airline serves Japanese wine

NAGANO >> First-class Hawaii passengers on All Nippon Airways can enjoy a Japanese red wine made in Nagano through November, as part of the airline’s in-flight service for first-class passengers on North American and Honolulu routes.

Called Solaris Shinshu Chikumagawa Merlot 2016, the wine is made by Manns Wines Co. at the Komoro Winery in Komoro, Nagano Prefecture.

“We hope made-in-Nagano wine will attract more attention, as there are many influential customers in our first-class section,” said Junko Yazawa, general manager of the airline’s sales headquarters for the Chubu region.

Wines made from grapes grown in Nagano Prefecture have recently been offered to world leaders visiting Japan.

In November 2017, a red wine from Manns Wines’ Solaris line was served at a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when President Donald Trump visited Japan.