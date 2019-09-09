Letter: Yamanoha well-suited to speak for HART

Russell Yamanoha is exactly where he needs to be (“Officials wait to decide Yamanoha’s fate,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 6). Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Executive Director Andrew Robbins said that Yamanoha is “doing a good job at HART.” Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.