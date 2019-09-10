 Letter: Trump profits by using property for military | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Trump profits by using property for military

We all love a story when a business is losing $4.5 million in 2017, but in 2018 made $3 million, until we learn it’s President Donald Trump’s property, and Trump is using his office to profit. Read more

