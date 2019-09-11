Letter: More security needed at Ala Moana Center

We are blessed to be in a conveniently located condominium, yet are troubled to have it located across from Lucky Strike Social Honolulu in Ala Moana Center, where a fatal shooting recently occurred (“Man, 23, charged with murder in Ala Moana Center shooting,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Sept. 10). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.