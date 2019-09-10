Man, 23, charged with murder in Ala Moana Center shooting

Prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man in connection with Sunday’s deadly shooting of a 20-year-old man at the Ala Moana Center parking lot.

Kapono J. Miranda was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Alan C. Jennings of Waianae. Miranda was also charged with place to keep a firearm and use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony. His bail is set at $1 million.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday on the Diamond Head side of the shopping center’s parking lot near Lucky Strike Social Honolulu.

Police said a man later identified as Jennings was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital and died.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, police located Miranda on Kapiolani Boulevard near First Hawaiian Bank and arrested him on suspicion of murder.

Jennings, a 2017 Mililani High School graduate, worked at Y. Hata & Co., Ltd., a food service distribution company.

His father, Kana Jennings, described his son as a good, kind-hearted man. “Alan loved everybody,” he said. If he were still alive, Jennings would forgive the alleged shooter.

Though family members are filled with anguish over Jennings’ death, they forgive Miranda. “The way my mom raised us…never hold onto any grudges. Somebody did wrong to you, you love that person and forgive,” his father said.