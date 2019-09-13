Yak on ride to butcher shop escapes to Virginia mountains

LOVINGSTON, Va. >> Authorities in Virginia say a yak on its way to the butcher’s shop escaped to the nearby mountains avoiding animal control officers and treats trying to lure it back into a trailer.
The News & Advance reported that the yak named Meteor was on its last ride Tuesday from Buckingham, Va., to the butcher when it escaped from its trailer.
The escape was called in as livestock on the loose, and Nelson County Animal Control officer Kevin Wright said he figured he was looking for a cow.
Wright said the yak crossed a busy highway and avoided officers trying to capture it by heading for the mountains.
The yak was last spotted Wednesday at an inn, where the owners tried unsuccessfully to lure it into a trailer using treats.
