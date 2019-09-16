Letter: Trump’s narcissism trumps weather facts

My uncle, Benjamin Holzman, was one of the meteorologists who advised Gen. Dwight Eisenhower to schedule D-Day on June 6, 1944. Even though all weathermen did not agree with this call, it’s hard to imagine President Franklin Roosevelt entering the debate over weather conditions in the English Channel in June. Read more
